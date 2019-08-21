Harris County deputy constable shot, injured during traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspect has been taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly shooting a Harris County deputy constable overnight.

Authorities tell us they are thankful this deputy was wearing his bulletproof vest— otherwise, things could have been much worse.

The shooting happened in southwest Houston in the 13700 block of Fondren Road. Precinct 7 deputy constable Quinton Goodwill pulled over a driver for a routine traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. Investigators said the driver started shooting at the deputy before he could even say anything.

Lt. Grant with Harris County Precinct 7 said there were multiple shots fired and it's possible the deputy was struck twice.

Between Precinct 7 and the Houston Police Department, it did not take long for them to find the suspect. He was driving with his lights off and was taken into custody without incident near West Orem and South Post Oak, a few miles away from where the shooting happened.

Crime scene investigators are processing evidence found in the car, but we are told there was a gun and body armor in plain sight inside the car.

As for Deputy Goodwill, he was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital to get checked out and will survive his injuries.

“I don’t know the extent of his injuries but I can say they are non life-threatening, and we’re thankful that he was wearing his vest tonight," HPD Asst. Chief H. Gaw said. "I believe he was shot up here near his left chest area. If you were not wearing that, I think the outcome would have been entirely different.”

Goodwill has been with the Harris County Toll Road Authority— which is a division within Precinct 7— for five years.