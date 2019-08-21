Music, dancing and more during FREE Theater District Open House event this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston is known for being put on the map when it comes to the performing arts. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe heads out the Theater District to explore everything the collection of world-class venues and talented groups has to offer during the district's Open House event over weekend.

It's a free event taking place Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

"All four of the venues are open and there are performances going on," district spokeswoman Kathryn McNeil said. "They'll also be outside activities on Louisiana Street in front of the Alley. There will be music and dance, so we hope people will come down and see what the fall season is going to look like."

