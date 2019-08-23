27 people displaced after fire tears through NE Harris County apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities said 24 units at the Haverstock Hill apartment complex in northeast Harris County were damaged after a fire started in one of the buildings just before 1 a.m. Friday.

The complex is near Aldine Bender Road and Lee Road.

Twenty-seven people are displaced because of the fire. Red Cross has been called in to help the residents and apartment management has been working to find other apartments in the complex for those families to move into.

No one was injured in the fire, which is great news, especially since it broke out when many people were sleeping.

One woman who lived on the first floor of the building that burned says she’s so grateful that someone came by and banged on the door to let her and her daughter know they had to get out.

“I did grab my purse and my I.D. My life insurance policy and everything is in there, all my clothing, but I’m not worried about that. I just thank God for my life that I got out,” Carolyn Dalcour explained.

Investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshal Office were on scene conducting interviews with witnesses and will be working to determine where and how the fire started.