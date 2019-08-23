Houston’s 183rd Birthday Party this weekend at Sam Houston Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston has done a lot of growing in the last few years alone, and now, the city is approaching its 183rd birthday! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe catches up with Mister McKinney's Historic Houston and The Heritage Society for a sneak peak of the organizations' birthday bash celebrating the occasion.

Houston's 183rd Birthday will be held Saturday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

This FREE educational event will be held at Sam Houston Park and will feature historical home tours, music, a birthday cake and an appearance from Mayor Sylvester Turner.