Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nikki Pederson is a talent scout who has worked with dozens of child stars in Hollywood! She visits Morning Dose to talk about the dos and don'ts for actors trying to make it big in the entertainment industry.

Pederson has more than 20 years' experience in the business and has brought several talented Houston child actors into the spotlight including Garrett Wareing ("Manifest"), Brianna Hildebrand ("Deadpool") and Nathan Janak ("All That") to name a few.