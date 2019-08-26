Best 15-minute blast workout before hitting the books!

Back-to-school time is when we settle into routines that'll carry us through the year! In this week's Fitness Friday, Lindsey Day is going to help us get in a 15-minute morning workout that's more effective than an hour of cardio!
First, let's go BACK to BASICS so I can school you on how it's done.
- 20 hop-scotches
- 20 karate kids (step back lunges into a kick)
- 20 side steps (STAY LOW)
- 20 Supermans
And to finish, I call these, the Mario's! Act like you're getting your star power on! Twenty each side.
Rest 1 minute. Repeat 3 times...then go scream at the kids to get out of bed and brush their teeth!
