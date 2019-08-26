Former NASA astronaut Anne McClain accused of committing crime in space during divorce battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a bitter divorce and custody battle here on Earth, with ties to alleged crimes in space.

The divorce trial of NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Summer Worden is set to start next month. But over the weekend, Worden held a press conference with her lawyer, and made some shocking claims. Worden said while McClain was in space, and on board the International Space Station, McClain illegally accessed her financial records in an effort to gain custody of her son.

"She was following me, or trying to watch my behavior and what not through my financial patterns and behaviors. When I called my bank to ask about this and inquire, they confirmed that the ISP from NASA had been accessing my account," Worden said.

Worden has since filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission against McClain, accusing her of identity theft and improper access to her financial records.

McClain, through her lawyer, admitted to accessing the account from space by using a password that she had previously used. She also took to Twitter over the weekend and said:

"There's unequivocally no truth to these claims. We've been going through a painful, personal separation that's now unfortunately in the media. I appreciate the outpouring of support and will reserve comment until after the investigation. I have total confidence in the IG process."

NASA has also released a statement saying that they do not comment on personal, or personnel issues.