Life is full of parenting firsts. For some parents, a proud moment is sending your child off to elementary school! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe joins the Sholls family, including 7-year-old twin brothers Austin and Aidan, as the children and their mother prepare for the boys' first day of the first grade.

Like thousands of students in Houston ISD and other local districts that started school Monday, the boys are excited about this exciting new chapter in their life.

