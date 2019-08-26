Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe meets with Founder and CEO Amanda Ducach of Social Mama to talk about a new mobile app, which is designed to connect mothers with shared interests.
New mobile app connects like-minded mothers for friendship, mentorship and more!
