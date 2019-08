Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands more local students and teachers headed back the classroom Monday for the start of a new school year! It is the first day of school for several districts— including the states largest district, Houston ISD.

Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter joined Principal Nirmol Lim and students at Jones Futures Academy, one of the district's many magnet school programs.

It was great to meet Principal Lim & some of the amazing @JonesFutures_A teachers & students! Many of the students graduate with certifications & some with their associate degrees when they graduate from HS! Amazing!! 👏🏼📚📓 @HoustonISD @CW39Houston #FirstDayOfSchool pic.twitter.com/5gcQiHV59I — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) August 26, 2019