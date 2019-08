Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chronic stress has been connected to a wide range of potentially fatal diseases including cancer! In fact, there was a 34% increase in the number of women diagnosed with breast cancer just a year after Hurricane Harvey.

The Rose is one of many organizations focused on helping women rebuild their lives after the storm. The Rose COO Bernice Joseph visits Morning Dose to share the inner workings of the life-changing organization and how to support its efforts.