Tips on how you can have a successful start to the school year

Posted 10:45 AM, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:31PM, August 27, 2019

It's back-to-school time for the largest school district in Texas. Dr. Dameion Cook from Mickey Leland Prep Academy has some tips for students to make sure they start off the school year on the right foot. Some of those tips include things such as going to bed early, getting up early, minimizing how much your socializing, minimizing your distractions and focusing on success.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.