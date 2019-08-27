Tips on how you can have a successful start to the school year

It's back-to-school time for the largest school district in Texas. Dr. Dameion Cook from Mickey Leland Prep Academy has some tips for students to make sure they start off the school year on the right foot. Some of those tips include things such as going to bed early, getting up early, minimizing how much your socializing, minimizing your distractions and focusing on success.
