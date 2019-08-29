Man’s body retrieved from Buffalo Bayou after multiple attempts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston police are investigating Thursday after a body was found overnight floating in Buffalo Bayou.

Some people were hanging out at Mason Park when they spotted an adult man's body in the water and reported the discovery to police around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to investigators.

At first, officers had a difficult time retrieving the body due to the fast-moving current. After multiple failed attempts, local firefighters joined the effort. However, at that point, the body had reached the ship channel and Port of Houston authorities were called for additional help.

"They were able to locate the body," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. "They were able to contain and hold it for the medical examiner, our dive team and the homicide unit."

Eastside officers assisted by FOX and Port of Houston Police and Fire have recovered a body from Buffalo Bayou. Dive Team and ME will make the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/bC7wxkMqbu — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 29, 2019

So far, no identity has been confirmed. The medical examiner will be conducting an autopsy to try to figure out the cause of death.