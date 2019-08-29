Mattress Mack reflects on Hurricane Harvey, recovery efforts two years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

During the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey many stepped up to support their fellow Houstonians, including notable Houston entrepreneur and philanthropist Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale. Opening the doors of Gallery Furniture to those in need of shelter and feeding the thousands in need, his generosity amazed those throughout both the city and the nation.

Two years later, McIngvale visits Morning Dose to share further insight into his decision to aid Houston residents and his opinion on what needs to happen now to help the city continue its recovery efforts.