Houston teen Akili McDowell lands starring role on OWN’s ‘David Makes Man’

OWN's new television series "David Makes Man" is about a teen prodigy, David, who is navigating two lives. David is trying to balance life as a student at an elite private school while living in a low-income neighborhood.

Sixteen-year-old Houston native Akili McDowell shares details on how he landed the role, life as an actor and current high school student as well as what it is like to work for Oprah Winfrey and other prestigious celebrities.

You can catch "David Makes Man" every Wednesday at 9 p.m.