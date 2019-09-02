2019 Galveston Bay Report Card released

Posted 7:50 AM, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51AM, September 2, 2019

We know Galveston Bay is beautiful, but is it making the grade when it comes to overall health? Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe gives us a first-look at the 2019 Galveston Bay Report Card ahead of its official release.

This comprehensive report evaluating the livability of the bay for both human and animal life, is created through a partnership between the Galveston Bay Foundation and Houston Advanced Research Center.

