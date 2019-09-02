3-year-old girl hit by car after wandering away from home in southwest Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A 3-year-old girl is recovering Monday morning after being hit by a car overnight in southwest Houston.

We’re told that siblings, the victim and her 4-year-old brother, were able to get out of their apartment without their parents knowing and were trying to cross the street when it happened.

The little boy made it across the street safely, but the girl was hit by a car that was heading north on Bellerive Drive. The child was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the car did stay on the scene. Police said he was evaluated by a DWI unit, but they do not think he was intoxicated.

As for how the kids were able to sneak away, police said it seems their dad somehow got distracted.

"Apparently, they snuck out of the apartment without the dad knowing. Mom was showering, so until dad realized they weren’t in the apartment, came out to look for them,” Houston Police Department Sgt. J. Uribe said.

As of Monday morning, no charges had been filed.