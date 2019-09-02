Families find affordable, professional help for loved ones with dementia at BakerRipley day care center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all know it can be hard caring for a loved one, but what do you do when they have dementia or Alzheimer's disease? It is so difficult for caregivers and those who are battling these degenerative conditions. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe, whose life has been personally touched by dementia, visits the BakerRipley Dementia Day Center to learn about the program and staff.

It's the first dementia-specific adult day center in Houston and offers affordable care and other services from trained professionals. Sr. Director of Dementia and Caregiver Support Services Katie Scott walks Maggie through the center, introducing her to visitors and explaining the different services available.

"We're a place where individuals with dementia can come and do things that they love to do, what they really enjoy, while their loved ones can take a break— either going to work or staying at home," Scott said.

Maggie also participates in an exercise staff designed to help others understand the various physical impairments those suffering from dementia experience.