Fight job stress, binge eating with this at-work fitness routine

Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach, Lindsey Day, is looking out for anyone who works in an office, lacks time and motivation. We even had some of the CW39 family try the exercises. It's tougher than it looks!

From stationary settings to scrumptious office snacks to stress, your J-O-B can make staying F-I-T tricky! Not anymore! I've got you covered with your at work workout! All you need is a chair, desk, heavy book or stack of paper.

Do each of the following exercises for 1 minute.

1- Chair squats

2- Calf raise arm lift - using a book or a briefcase as a weight

3- Push down on desk while sitting on the edge of your chair and lift your legs. You don't realize how tough this one is until you try it!

Rest 30 seconds between and repeat a total of 4 times.

How much difference can this actually make? Let's say you do this for 10 minutes per day and burn an extra 100 calories. Over the course of a year that could burn about 25,000 calories or about 7 pounds of fat!

Now we won't be able to use lack of time or lack of motivation as an excuse!

