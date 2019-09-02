Labor Day fun! Maggie hits the water with Capt. Michael ‘Sharky’ Marquez of Out Cast Charters

Posted 7:41 AM, September 2, 2019, by

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe hits the water with one of Galveston's most popular fishing guide, Captain Michael "Sharky" Marquez of Out Cast Charters for some Labor Day weekend fun.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.