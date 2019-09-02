Midwest Coney Connection, Tutti Treats food truck bringing Michigan classics to Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you ready to be connected to the hottest food truck hooking up wings, fries and the best hotdogs the Midwest has to offer? Owners Andriko Gipson and Marisa Chapman of Midwest Coney Connection visit Morning Dose to share a taste of their hometown favorites.

These two close friends decided to start a food truck after recognizing a growing demand for delicious Coney dogs. The Morning Dose crew gets to try the food truck's most popular items including the H-town Special, Flint Coney, Midwest Coney, Philly cheese steak egg rolls— and we can't for get about dessert!

This food truck is a two-for-one with Tutti Treats, which features a dessert menu with something special for both adults and children!