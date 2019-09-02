‘Surviving Marriage’ in 2019: Relationship talk with experts Rufus and Jenny Triplett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morning Dose's Shannon LaNier sits down with co-authors and married U.S. veterans Rufus and Jenny Triplett, a couple on a mission to help others improve their relationships. Named Ebony's "Couple of the Year" in 2012 and the first Muslim couple to have a TED Talk, the husband and wife are regarded as marriage experts and have a podcast on the topic, "Surviving Marriage."