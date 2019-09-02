Morning Dose's Shannon LaNier talks with a young Houston resident who is wise beyond his years. Eleven-year-old author and motivational speaker Bailey C. Moore shares details about his upcoming charity event and how he plans to use his gifts to create a better future for his peers.
This 11-year-old boy is a published author and motivational speaker
-
Teen Harvey hero honored after saving 17 people from deadly floodwaters
-
The El Paso shooting suspect wrote a ‘manifesto,’ police say
-
Inside ‘Anomaly’ magic show with nationally recognized magician Robby Bennett
-
Paralympian, 2019 Espy award winner Mark Barr talks about second chance at life
-
Family, friends, colleagues gather to say goodbye to Harris County Deputy Omar Diaz
-
-
Camp Periwinkle bringing hope to child cancer patients
-
Inside Spark 2019 Marriage Conference at Lakewood Church
-
Harris County deputy passes away after collapsing on duty
-
Couple use baseball bat, fists to fight off bear and cub that broke into Colorado home
-
2-year-old killed, two men injured during home invasion at Spring apartment
-
-
Meet the NASA engineer who was part of the Apollo 11, Apollo 13 space missions
-
2 toddlers severely burned, parents injured in north Houston road rage incident
-
This 8-year-old barber is winning awards, serving up fresh cuts at a local barbershop