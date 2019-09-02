This 11-year-old boy is a published author and motivational speaker

Posted 8:51 AM, September 2, 2019, by

Morning Dose's Shannon LaNier talks with a young Houston resident who is wise beyond his years. Eleven-year-old author and motivational speaker Bailey C. Moore shares details about his upcoming charity event and how he plans to use his gifts to create a better future for his peers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.