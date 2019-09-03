Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe meets up with a female entrepreneur and Rice University graduate to talk about her new fashion line, Cotidie. Founder and designer Kristina Hagg created the line to be comfortable, chic and breathable. Maggie takes a look at a few of the designer's favorite pieces as well as a sneak peak at a few items from the fall collection.
Local female entrepreneur launches chic clothing line for the every day woman
-
All ages, all levels get intense boxing workout at Savarese Fight Fit
-
Houston Restaurant Weeks: Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille
-
Houston’s 183rd Birthday Party this weekend at Sam Houston Park
-
Tru Essence launches new line of dry shampoo hair wipes
-
Labor Day fun! Maggie hits the water with Capt. Michael ‘Sharky’ Marquez of Out Cast Charters
-
-
New mobile app connects like-minded mothers for friendship and mentorship
-
Inside ‘Say STEM’ Tapia Camps at Rice University
-
Check out these must-haves for a fun Labor Day BBQ
-
Your favorite ‘The Lion King’ animals all at the Houston Zoo
-
Saved By the Bell’s Dustin Diamond to host ‘It’s a Houston Thing’ 90s Pub Crawl
-
-
Families find affordable, professional help for loved ones with dementia at BakerRipley day care center
-
Brennan’s of Houston tops list of our must-visit spots for Houston Restaurant Weeks
-
Roam with the dinosaurs, other Mesozoic life this summer at the Houston Zoo