Local female entrepreneur launches chic clothing line for the every day woman 

Posted 12:21 PM, September 3, 2019, by

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe meets up with a female entrepreneur and Rice University graduate to talk about her new fashion line, Cotidie. Founder and designer Kristina Hagg created the line to be comfortable, chic and breathable. Maggie takes a look at a few of the designer's favorite pieces as well as a sneak peak at a few items from the fall collection.

