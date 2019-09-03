Miss Texas USA 2020 talks about winning crown, preparing for Miss USA pageant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Miss Texas USA 2020 Taylor Kessler visits Morning Dose for her first interview after winning the state title over the weekend. The 23-year-old has been participating in pageants since she was a young teen. A focal point of Kessler’s platform is domestic violence and sexual assault awareness.

“Working with my community, sharing my message, helping others and just representing Texas to the best of my abilities,” Kessler said when asked about her responsibilities.

In between, she will be preparing for the national title, the Miss USA pageant.