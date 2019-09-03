What should you do when pulled over by police?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're pulled over by police, do you know your rights? Attorney and author Peter Baskin visits Morning Dose to educate drivers on their rights. Baskin comes to the show after the recent publication of his book "A Toast to Silence: Avoid Becoming Another Victim of Deceptive Police Tactics By Knowing When and How to Use the Power of Silence."

"I wrote the book because millions of Americans don't know what to do when they encounter the police," Baskin said. "They, for various reasons, simply self-destruct when they are in the presence of the police officer— whether it's from nerves or intimidation, deception. It's a combination of all those things; media, misinformation and the fear of arrest."

The purpose of the book is to even out the balance of police power with the rights of citizens.