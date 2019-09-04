Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Adrenaline junkies, scare enthusiasts and purveyors of all things Halloween rejoice because nationally acclaimed haunted attraction is coming to town Houston! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe had a frightfully fun morning Wednesday during an exclusive sneak peek at 13th Floor Haunted House Houston ahead of its grand opening.

Known for being the only national haunted attraction brand in the country to produce high-production set design, world-class make-up artistry, and an unmatched mastery for costume design, parent company—13th Floor Entertainment Group— is pulling out all the stops to bring Houston a deeply immersive haunted house experience unlike any it has enjoyed before.

“For years, we have provided Halloween thrills to the city of Austin at House of Torment, and the city of San Antonio at 13th Floor Haunted House," Founding Partner and CEO Christopher Stafford at Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group said. "Each year, we analyze our ticket sales and have noticed that a large number of our Texas customers are actually coming from the Houston area. We couldn’t think of a better way to repay the dedicated customers of Houston than to bring a haunted house to their city. "

Thrill-seekers looking to venture through the halls of 13th Floor Haunted House Houston can expect to find three equally terrifying themes: Clown, La Llorona and Necronomicon.

Regular season ticket prices will range from $19.99 to $27.99 throughout the season.Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as online tickets day-of event will increase by $1 and will be $3 more at the door. The haunted house is recommended for ages 12+ and suggests younger thrill-seekers be accompanied by an adult.

Adding to the thrills of the haunted attraction, 13th Floor Haunted House Houston is offering a variety of top-notch amenities and additional attractions that will be sure to add value to your visit. Mini-escape games will be available as add-ons for guests at $5 a game per person. Take your shot at axe throwing at Class Axe, located at the 13th Floor—And if all that action has you working up an appetite, concessions by Auntie Anne’s Pretzels®will be available for purchase.

An official opening date has not been confirmed, but please check out the 13th Floor Haunted House website or social media for regular updates.