Local mother appears in court after 5-year-old daughter’s body found in apartment closet

HOUSTON — A Houston mother has been arrested, accused of hiding her child's dead body in a closet inside their apartment.

Houston police arrested Priscilla Torres, 27, is accused of hiding her 5-year-old daughter's dead body inside a closet. The little girl has been identified as Sierra Patino. Her mother was taken into police custody Tuesday.

The discovery was made on Monday, that's when police were called out to the Quail Creek Apartments off the northwest freeway. We're told that family members went to check on Sierra because they hadn't seen her for a few days. When they got to the apartment, they smelled something bad coming from inside. That's when Torres reportedly told family members that it was the little girl's body in the closet.

Torres has since been arrested and was in court. She's been charged with a felony charge of tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse. The investigation is still on-going and Houston police say that more charges could be coming.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday. Police are waiting on those results to help them determine whether the death was an accident or deliberate.