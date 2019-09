Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas — Katy ISD has announced some changes to its class ranking and district policy. The district is removing the "D" letter grade from its grading system.

Here's how the new system works.

An "A" is 90% and above.

A "B" is 80% to 89%.

Before a "C" was 75% to 79%, and a "D" was 70% to 74%.

Now, a 70% to 74% is a C minus.

The Katy ISD Board of Trustees approved the change last month. You can read more about the changes on Katy ISD's website.