Super Bowl champion James Ihedigbo, wife set to open two new Kiddie Academy day cares in Houston

From the football field to the school zone, former NFL player and Super Bowl XLVII James Ihedigbo shared touchdown tips on how to get your kids pumped for a successful school year.

James and his wife, Brittany, opened their first Kiddie Academy. Lakes of Savannah two years ago in Rosharon, Texas. They are set to take ownership of two additional facilities in Greater Houston; Kiddie Academy of League City East and Kiddie Academy of League City West.

Education-based child care may seem an unconventional second career for an 10-year NFL Pro Safety, but the Ihedigbo’s have a long family history of community service centered around education.

James’ mother, Dr. Rose Ihedigbo, has been an Early Care and Education Specialist for over 30 years. His father, who passed in 2002, was an advocate for creating educational opportunities for children, even building a vocational school for children in their native country of Nigeria.

James launched the Hope Africa USA Educational Foundation with his wife and used his new professional platform to further his father’s dream of higher education for all, by helping over 50 students across the country pay for college tuition.