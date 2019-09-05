How parents can help prevent ‘silent heart attacks,’ the leading cause of student athlete deaths 

If your child is a student athlete, listen up! Board-certified emergency medical physician Dr. Vivian Nriagu visits Morning Dose to share what your child's physical evaluation should consist of...and how it could save a life. Nriagu explains hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, commonly known as HCM, which can lead to 'silent heart attacks' in student athletes.
