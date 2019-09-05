Hurricane Dorian relief efforts: Here are several great ways Houstonians can help

After devastating thousands of lives in the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian continues to slowly move up the eastern coast of the United States toward the Carolinas. In response, Houstonians across the city have band together to assist with relief efforts through volunteerism and various donations, including cash.

We have complied this news bulletin of Dorian relief efforts throughout the Greater Houston area for those local residents motivated to join the relief effort.

Katy fire station, local businesses partner up to collect Dorian relief donations and funds

KATY, TEXAS — The West I-10 Volunteer Fire Department has partnered several local business and nonprofit organizations to assist hurricane victims in the Bahamas, according to Covering Katy News.

The fire station is collecting the following items:

Any Baby Items

Hygiene Products/Water

Any First Aid Products

Pet Supplies

Buckets

Heavy Duty Rubber Work Gloves

Tents/EZ Ups

Sleeping Cots/Air Mattresses

Canned food and non-perishable food (Pasta, Rice and Beans)

The hours of operation will be daily from noon until 6 p.m. at the fire station located at 22125 Kingsland Boulevard, a short distance west of Mason Road.

Click here to make cash donations toward Dorian relief efforts through Supply Bridge Ministries, one of many organizations collaborating with the effort.

NBD Graphics, Forthright Construction, Cresa, Camp Bow Wow-Katy, Katy Responds, Eurmove, Christian Business Fellowship Association and Rhinestone Marketing are among the other organizations contributing.

City of Houston seeks donations, volunteers to help with Hurricane Dorian Relief supplies

HOUSTON (CITY OF HOUSTON) — As people start recovering from the massive destruction and heartbreaking loss of life in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking Houstonians to donate relief supplies to assist those in need.

“Houston still remembers when communities across the country came to our assistance after Harvey and we want to continue to pay it forward. Therefore, I am asking those who can donate to help with this effort. We will continue to show the world that we are Houston Strong, and Houstonians have big hearts,” Turner said.

ITEMS NEEDED

Cleaning supplies (especially with bleach)

Personal hygiene items

Nonperishable food

Bottled water

Pet food and supplies

Buckets

Trash Bags

Backpacks

Mops

Brushes

School Supplies

Rubber Gloves

Masks

Push brooms

Squeegees

Pillows/Bedding

Tarps

Car Seats

Baby Formula

Diapers

Paper Towels

DROP OFF LOCATION FOR DONATED ITEMS

Helping Hands to the Community

600 Kenrick Dr. Ste. C-16

Houston, TX 77060

Monday – Friday 9 a.m – 5 p.m

In addition to donations, Helping Hands requests volunteers to assist with coordination, sorting, and loading of donations. If you can volunteer, please contact Renea Gray via email at grayr85@yahoo.com with the day and time you can help.

Volunteer shifts will be 10 a.m. -2 p.m. and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Click here to make financial contributions directly to the Bahamas Relief Fund.

If you have any questions regarding donations or volunteering, the city asks that you contact Gray via email at grayr85@yahoo.com or by phone at 832-992-5341.

Hosting a supplies drive, seeking volunteers or running fundraising campaign to aid Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, please contact the web department at news@cw39.com.