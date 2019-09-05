× Texas lawmakers demand Abbott call special legislative session on gun laws

HOUSTON — As the investigation continues into how the shooter in the Odessa attack got the gun he used, lawmakers are demanding loopholes in federal gun laws be addressed.

In Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner has joined a push that more than 60 Texas lawmakers are behind— for Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session to try and curb gun violence.

Texas House Democrats gave Abbott a letter Wednesday afternoon asking for a special session so they could discuss legislation that they say would be about “closing the background check loopholes” and “banning the sale of high-capacity magazines.”

According to the texas tribune, 63 Texas House Democrats signed the letter.

During a city council meeting Wednesday, Turner said he supports this idea— not just as a former member of the house— but as someone who has the responsibility of helping keep all Houstonians safe.

“Now that we’ve had El Paso, we’ve had Dayton, and now we’ve had Odessa. Who will be next?” Turner said. “I do think that it is urgent that there be a special session to enact reasonable safety laws.”

Abbot tweeted Wednesday he is getting to work on laws to keep communities safe from gun violence and will announce an executive action within the next few days before announcing legislative considerations next week.