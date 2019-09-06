× Fitness expert Lindsey Day shares her weekly workout routine secrets to help you burn fat

Back-to-school time is when many settle into routines. By popular request, personal trainer Lindsey Day is rolling out a four-part series. She’s showing us her weekly workout routine secrets.

She lifts weights four times per week, focusing on one or two muscle groups per session. Today, she’s taking us through her chest and tricep workout.

The best way to burn fat and shape the body is to lift HEAVY weights!

Today we’re doing chest and triceps at Life Time!

I have some secrets up my sleeve to maximize your results. I’ll share one each week.

This week’s secret: do SUPERSETS to burn more fat in less time! You’ll do a set of one exercise and IMMEDIATELY AFTER, do another that works a separate muscle group. For example start with the following:

Dumbbell declined chest press

I use 40 pound for 12 reps. Keep a slight arch in your back.

Tricep dips

THEN without resting, SUPERSET this with these. I do about 60 reps. Do as many as you can. Lower all the way down until you make a 90 degree angle at your elbow.

Then rest 30 seconds and repeat the superset a total of four times. Use that SAME format for the next two supersets.

Push-ups

I knock out about 60 my first set, followed by 40, 30 and 20.

Dumbbell overhead tricep extensions

I’ll do 12 to 15 reps with a 30-pound dumbbell

Chest flies

I do 20 pounds for 15 reps. Bring the dumbbells all the way down to the side of your chest to get a full range of motion and work the entire muscle.

Tricep straight bar push-downs

Let’s do 12 reps with 70 pound dumbbells.

GET A FREE DAY PASS TO LIFE TIME ATHLETIC HERE

CLICK HERE To Take Lindsey’s Free BODY Optimization Quiz

CLICK HERE to take Lindsey’s Free KETO TROUBLE SHOOT Quiz

CLICK HERE to Learn more fitness & nutrition with Lindsey

FB: Lindsey Day Fitness

IG: @LindseyDayFitness

YouTube: http://youtube.com/c/LindseyDayFitness



CLICK HERE To Take Lindsey’s Free BODY Optimization Quiz

CLICK HERE to take Lindsey’s Free KETO TROUBLE SHOOT Quiz

CLICK HERE to Learn more fitness & nutrition with Lindsey

FB: Lindsey Day Fitness

IG: @LindseyDayFitness

YouTube: http://youtube.com/c/LindseyDayFitness