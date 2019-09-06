Hyundai Hope On Wheels donates $500,000 to Texas Children’s Hospital in effort to end pediatric cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON (HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS) — Hyundai Hope On Wheels supported by Hyundai and its U.S. dealers, announces Hyundai Young Investigator and Scholar Hope Grants totaling $500,000 to Texas Children’s Hospital to continue its long-standing fight against pediatric cancer.

HHOW has committed $13.2 million to support 52 new doctor-researchers in their research for better treatment options and to improve care for children diagnosed with pediatric cancer. The Hyundai Young Investigator and Scholar Hope Grants were officially presented to Dr. Susan Blaney, Director of Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Centers at Texas Children’s on Friday.

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and HHOW has launched its campaign theme for 2019, “Every Handprint Tells A Story.”

Every 36 minutes a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer impacting 15,000 new, young lives each year. Childhood cancer remains the leading disease-related cause of death among children. There are many handprints in the fight to find a cure. HHOW remains one of the largest funders to support medical institutions and efforts to develop pediatric cancer research in the nation. This year will reach $160 million in total lifetime funding since 1998 towards finding a cure. With this latest grant, Texas Children’s has received $3.3 million in total grants since 2008 from HHOW.

“For 21 years, Hyundai and its dealers have partnered with medical doctor research teams from the top hospitals and institutions from around the country in a quest to finally beat this disease,” says Scott Fink, Board Chair and Hyundai dealer owner, Hyundai of New Port Richey. “Hyundai’s contributions have helped to significantly improve childhood cancer cure rates to more than 80 percent. This is why every minute is precious and every second matters in the fight against pediatric cancer.”

During the event, children being treated at Texas Children’s who are battling cancer participated in the program’s signature handprint ceremony, in which they’ll dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. Their colorful handprints on the official Hope Vehicle represent their individual and collective journeys, hopes and dreams.