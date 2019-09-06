Mother’s boyfriend wanted by police after 5-year-old’s body found in apartment closet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Priscilla Torres, the mother charged in connection to her daughter’s death has made her first court appearance. We’ve since learned more about the mother’s boyfriend and why prosecutors requested a higher bond for her.

She is charged with tampering with evidence, namely her daughter’s body. Police were called here to these apartments on grow lane this Monday. That’s when police found five year old Sierra Patino’s body in closet.

Prosecutors said it was clear that she had been dead for multiple days and that people that live here even smelled a stench coming from the apartment.

Prosecutors also let us know that there were obvious splash marks from chemical burns on the girl’s body. This is still under investigation, and hopefully, the autopsy will Be able to tell us what happened to this little girl.

Torres’ boyfriend has been identified as Santiago Esparza. Torres and her daughter had recently moved in with him.

Court documents said he’s a known member of the gang Tango Blast. He has not been charged with anything to do with Sierra’s death yet, we are told that charges may be coming.

“There is a warrant out for his arrest and that he does have an extensive criminal history which includes injury to a child which includes multiple assault,” Torres' lawyer Bryan Savoy said. “I think we’re going to wait until the autopsy is completed, until the investigation is complete. Obviously this is a tragic incident. Obviously sierra patino didn’t deserve to die at that age. She had a lot to live for.”

The prosecutor went on to say August 21 was Sierra’s first day of kindergarten. She went to school one day, was out sick the next day, which is when they tell us Torres moved with the little girl from her moms house in Jacinto City to this apartment with Esparza.