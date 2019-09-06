New York Times best-selling author Katherine McGee talks ‘American Royals’ book after big release

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ready to discover your next guilty pleasure? New York Times bestselling author Katherine McGee visits Morning Dose to talk about her latest novel, "American Royals."

"'American Royals' is 'Crazy Rich Asians' meets 'The Crown,'" McGee said. " It's a re-imaging of present day America if George Washington, instead of becoming our first president, had became our first king. In the present, America is like England and has a royal family."

A Houston native, McGee has worked on several other major projects including "The Vampire Diaries" and "Pretty Little Liars," both series that were later adapted for television. McGee's works have gripped the attention of young adult readers across the world with their page-turning drama and exciting romances.

"[The characters] are dramatic, there is a lot of intrigue and power plays and romance and forbidden love," McGee said.

American Royals" hits the shelves Sept. 3 and McGee will be hosting a launch party, book-signing event Friday at 7 p.m. inside the Blue Willow Bookshop.

Readers kind purchase McGee's at most major bookstores or order it online.