Ben Taub Hospital now accepting emergency room patients after major water leak

HOUSTON — Ben Taub Hospital has reopened its emergency center Monday morning after a major water leak forced the facility to turn away incoming patients, according to a Harris County Health spokesperson.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, we confirmed the emergency center was back open and accepting patients. However, hospital officials said ambulance vehicles are still being diverted.

At this point, we don’t know what caused the leak, but it’s making a big impact as the ambulance bay and emergency waiting room were empty overnight and into Monday morning. That’s far from how this hospital, that serves more than 80,000 emergency patients a year, usually looks.

Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter spoke with over the phone with a Harris Health spokesperson, who said there was a water leak on the upper floor of the hospital. It started sometime during the early evening hours of Sunday.

Because of the leak, patients had to be moved to a different floor. As of now, the emergency center is on diversion, which means they are not accepting any new patients.

The good news is the water leak has been contained.

