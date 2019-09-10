15-year-old ‘sauce boss’ talks about award-winning Sienna Sauce recipe, plans to dominate market

Posted 3:33 PM, September 10, 2019, by

Tyla-Simone Crayton is only 15 years old, and she's already a boss— a "sauce boss" at that! The proud owner of Sienna Sauce, the teen entrepreneur visits Morning Dose to put our anchors on game when it comes to the world of finger-licking good sauces and marinades. The teens says her sauce is delicious on everything from wings, fish, vegetables and so on.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.