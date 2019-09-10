15-year-old ‘sauce boss’ talks about award-winning Sienna Sauce recipe, plans to dominate market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tyla-Simone Crayton is only 15 years old, and she's already a boss— a "sauce boss" at that! The proud owner of Sienna Sauce, the teen entrepreneur visits Morning Dose to put our anchors on game when it comes to the world of finger-licking good sauces and marinades. The teens says her sauce is delicious on everything from wings, fish, vegetables and so on.