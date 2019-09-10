DailyMailTV host Jesse Palmer talks about show’s season 3 return

Posted 2:01 PM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:02PM, September 10, 2019

DailyMailTV host Jesse Palmer talks about life in between shootings and what fans can expect during the show's season 3 return on Morning Dose. Watch DailyMailTV weekdays at 9 p.m. on The CW39 Houston.

