Flip the Zip social app connects movers with people, resources in their new neighborhood

Posted 1:50 PM, September 10, 2019, by

Are you relocating to another state due to a new job or just wanting to start over? Houston-based company Flip the Zip believes they can help make your transition stress free! Founder Skyra Thomas visits Morning Dose to talk about the social network designed help young movers find resources and connections as they move from one zip code to the next.

