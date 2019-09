Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we're showing you pieces from different schools across HISD.

On Tuesday, we featured photography work by Heather Konecek. She's a 15-year-old junior at HISD's Westside High School. Her art teacher is Chadwick Gray.

We also featured photography work by Nang Tun. She's an 18-year-old senior at HISD's Sharpstown High School. Her art teacher is Guadalupe Hernandez.