Houston cooking classes for adults and kids at Cooking with a Twist

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is in for a real treat! She caught up Tuesday with nationally-known Houston chef Dee Dee Coleman, the owner and CEO of Cooking with a Twist at her venue in the Stafford area.
"Cooking with a Twist is a hands on and interactive cooking class for adults and children," Coleman said. " It's a BYOB class for adults— and BYOB can mean anything. It can be a bottle of whine, it can be a bottle of Hennessy, it can be Kool-Aid, whatever you want to bring."
Most adults come to the class to celebrate birthdays, date night, girls night out and so on. For the younger cooks, Cooking with a Twists hosts youth summer camps, kids' birthday parities and public kids' cooking classes.
Cooking with a Twist is hosting a special children's cooking class on Halloween for parents looking for an alternative to trick-or-treating.