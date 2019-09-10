Houston cooking classes for adults and kids at Cooking with a Twist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is in for a real treat! She caught up Tuesday with nationally-known Houston chef Dee Dee Coleman, the owner and CEO of Cooking with a Twist at her venue in the Stafford area.

"Cooking with a Twist is a hands on and interactive cooking class for adults and children," Coleman said. " It's a BYOB class for adults— and BYOB can mean anything. It can be a bottle of whine, it can be a bottle of Hennessy, it can be Kool-Aid, whatever you want to bring."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most adults come to the class to celebrate birthdays, date night, girls night out and so on. For the younger cooks, Cooking with a Twists hosts youth summer camps, kids' birthday parities and public kids' cooking classes.

Cooking with a Twist is hosting a special children's cooking class on Halloween for parents looking for an alternative to trick-or-treating.