Fun facts about Aldabra giant tortoises with Moody Garden

Posted 11:46 AM, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:31PM, September 11, 2019

Don't let the size fool you, our latest creature feature is going to be a big deal one day! Wildlife biologist Dori-Lynn Coburn with Moody Gardens brings an itsy, bitsy baby Aldabra giant tortoise to Morning Dose to share some fun facts about the reptile. Depending on whether our new friend is a boy or a girl, which still is yet to be determined, he or she could one day reach up to 500 pounds!

