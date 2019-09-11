Houston football superfan decks out home, including ‘She Cave,’ with Texans pride 

We're ready for some football! Morning Dose's Maggie Fleck kicks off the season with a visit to one of the city's biggest Houston Texans superfans, Pati Cream. She joins Pati and her husband inside the couple's home, which is a monument to the team.

