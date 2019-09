Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The art spot is finally back, and we're featuring art work from student's at Houston ISD! Now that school's back in session, throughout the year, we'll be featuring art from different students across Houston.

Our first photography project is by junior Daniela Ceballas, 16, of Debakey High School. Our second photography piece is by sophomore ashley cabrera, 15, of vanguard high school.

Great job to both of these young ladies on their photo projects!