Houston ISD students show off their summer photography project

Posted 11:33 AM, September 11, 2019, by

This summer, select art students from HISD took part in summer programs that taught them about photography, and we highlighted some of those pieces on The Art Spot— our wall where we feature student artwork from students around Houston.

Our first photography piece is by Gabriel Ortega-Tavares. He's a 14-year-old freshman at Debakey High School, and he says he enjoyed learning Photoshop to manipulate his photos.

Our second photography piece is by Luis Jeovani Hernandez. He's a 16-year-old junior at Sharpstown High School. Luis says he liked playing around with the lighting for his photos.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.