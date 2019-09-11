Local 11-year-old male designer to showcase clothes during New York Fashion Week

Our latest Morning Dose guest is looking forward to turning heads at the upcoming New York Fashion Week at only 11 years old. Designer Jayden Allyen Washer, who is an Alief resident, talks about being the youngest male fashion designer to be featured during one of the biggest events in the fashion world. Plus, we get a look at piece on his newest line.

