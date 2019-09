Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the northern edge of Market Square Park in downtown Houston there is a permanent memorial honoring the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Lauren's Garden was created for local Houstonian Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas, who was a passenger on United Flight 93.

Morning Dose anchor Sharron Melton was able to speak with her father, Larry Catuzzi, about his daughter's life and her garden.