Remembering the first responders who lost their lives during 9/11 at Fire Station 28

Across the country citizen are doing community service as tribute to the brave first-responders who risked their lives to save countless others during the 9/11 attacks. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe Houston Fire Station 28, Maggie talks with local firefighters about their memories of that day and reunites the men who rescued her from a car accident a couple years ago.

One thing that makes the the fire station special is its commemorative stairwell honoring the valor and sacrifices of the hundreds of firefighters over the years.

Inside the station, firefighters listen recording from the radio calls made as worked quickly alongside other first-responders to rescue people inside the World Trade Center and throughout Ground Zero. More than 345 firefighters lost their lives that day.

"It's a day that you remember those that sacrificed everything— they kissed their kids the night before and then never saw them again," Engine Operator for Ladder 28 Darren Ott said. "[It's] something you think about in the back of your mind when you go to work. I go home, but you always hope for the best."